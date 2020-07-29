Emmy Awards 2020: List of Nominations

The nominations for the Emmy Awards 2020 were announced on Tuesday (July 28) by former 'Saturday Night Live' star Leslie Jones, who was virtually joined by Laverne Cox, Josh Gad and Tatiana Maslany.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards' ceremony will be re-imagined as a socially distanced event due to the production restrictions across the globe in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 Emmy Awards ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will reportedly be held on Sunday (Sept 20)

Here's a list of all the major categories:



Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie



Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen

Octavia Spencer, Self Made

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Jean Smart, Watchmen

Holland Taylor, Hollywood

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend

Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, The Outsider

Ron Cephas Jones, This is Us

James Cromwell, Succession

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Andrew Scott, Black Mirror

Martin Short, The Morning Show

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series



Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

Jeffery Wright, Westworld

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Julia Garner, Ozark

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Sarah Snook, Succession

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Biedel, The Handmaid's Tale

Laverne Cox, Orange is the New Black

Cherry Jones, Succession

Phylicia Rashad, This is Us

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder

Harriet Walter, Succession

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series



Ramy Youssef (Ramy)



Anthony Anderson (black-ish)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series



Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series



Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series



Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live

Dev Patel, Modern Love

Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live

Fred Willard, Modern Family

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Bette Midler, The Politician

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live

Best Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Best Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt's Creek

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Drunk History

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Competition Program

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Animated Program

Big Mouth, "Disclosure: The Movie: The Musical"

Bob's Burger's, "Pig Trouble in Little Tina"

BoJack Horseman, "The View From Halfway Down"

Rick and Morty, "The Vat of Acid Episode"

The Simpsons, "Thanksgiving of Horror"

Short Form Animated Program

Forky Asks a Question, "What is Love?"

Robot Chicken, "Santa's Dead (Spoiler Alert) Holiday Murder Thing Special"

Steven Universe Future, "Fragments"

Outstanding Television Movie

American Son

Bad Education

Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

The Crown -- Martin Phipps

Euphoria -- Labrinth

The Mandalorian -- Ludwig Göransson

Ozark -- Danny Bensi, Saunder Jurriaans

Succession -- Nicholas Britell

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Hollywood -- Nathan Barr

Little Fires Everywhere -- Mark Isham, Isabella Summers

Mrs. America -- Kris Bowers

Unorthodox -- Antonio Gambale

Watchmen -- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Becoming -- Kamasi Washington

Home -- Amanda Jones

McMillion$ -- Pinar Toprak, Alex Kovacs

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness -- Mark Mothersbaugh, John Enroth, Albert Fox

Why We Hate -- Lara Karpman

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

The Black Godfather, "Letter to My Godfather" -- Pharrell Williams, Chad Hugo

Euphoria, "All For Us"' -- Labrinth

Late Week Tonight With John Oliver, "Eat Shit, Bob" -- David Dabbon, Joanna Rothkopf, Jill Twiss, Seena Vail

Little Fires Everywhere, "Build it Up -- Ingrid Michaelson

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "One Less Angel" -- Thomas Mizer, Curtis Moore

This is Us, "Memorized" -- Siddhartha Khosla, Taylor Goldsmith

Watchmen, "The Way It Used To Be" -- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Outstanding Music Direction

The Kennedy Center Honors -- Rickey Minor

Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince -- Sheila E, Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis

The Oscars -- Ricky Minor

Saturday Night Live -- Lenny Pickett, Eli Brueggemann, Leon Pendarvis

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira -- Adam Wayne Blackstone

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Carnival Row, Nathan Barr

Defending Jacob, Ólafur Arnalds

Hollywood, Nathan Barr

Unorthodox, Antonio Gambale

Why We Hate, Laura Karpman

Wu-Tang: An American Saga, The RZA

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Apollo 11, Eric Milano

Beastie Boys Story, Martyn Zub, Paul Aulicino, Pernell Salinas

Cheer, Logan Byers, Kaleb Klinger, Sean Grey

Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time, Jonathan Greber

McMillion$, Ben Freer, Jordan Meltzer, Jody McVeigh-Schultz

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, Ian Cymore, Rachel Wardell, Steve Griffen

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Better Call Saul

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ozark

Star Trek: Picard

Stranger Things

Westworld

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Series Or Movie

American Horror Story: 1984

Devs

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Hollywood

Watchmen

Outstanding Music Supervision

Euphoria, Jen Malone, Adam Leber

Insecure, Kier Lehman

Killing Eve, Catherine Grieves, David Holmes

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Robin Urdang, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino

Stranger Things, Nora Felder

Watchmen, Liza Richardson

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

The Mandalorian

Modern Family

The Ranch

Schitt's Creek

Space Force

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

62nd Grammy Awards

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Oscars

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Apollo 11

Beastie Boys Story

Cheer

Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time

RuPaul's Drag Race

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program

Born This Way

Love is Blind

Queer Eye

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Voice

Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming

The Oscars

Savage X Fenty Show

So You Think You Can Dance

So You Think You Can Dance

World of Dance

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Big Mouth, "How to Have an Orgasm" -- Maya Rudolph

Central Park, Episode One -- Leslie Odom Jr.

Crank Yankers, "Bobby Brown, Wanda Sykes & Kathy Griffin" -- Wanda Sykes

The Mandalorian, "Chapter 8: Redemption" -- Taika Waititi

The Simpsons, "Better Off Ned" -- Nancy Cartwright

The Simpsons, "Frinkcoin" -- Hank Azaria