Sushant Singh Rajput’s father lodges FIR against Rhea Chakraborty

Late Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has filed an FIR against the son’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and five others for abetment to suicide and cheating the MS Dhoni actor financially.



The case was filed by Sushant’s father in Bihar. Five others have also been nominated in the FIR.

The family of Sushant has accused Rhea of abetment to suicide, saying that she mentally harassed the Chhichhore actor and cheated him financially.

Sushant Singh was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. According to police, the actor had committed suicide.

Over 37 people including Rhea have recorded their statements in Sushant’s death case.