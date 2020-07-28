Veteran Bollywood actress Kumkum passes away at age of 86

Veteran Bollywood actress Kumkum passed away on Tuesday at the age of 86 at her Bandra residence in Mumbai, Indian media reported.



Kumkum’s sister-in-law told Indian media that the legendary actress died of age-related issues.

Kumkum’s real name was Zaibunnissa and she hailed from Bihar. She has worked in more than 100 films.

Notable films of the actress include Mother India, Kohinoor and Ek Sapera Ek Lootera and others.

Johnny Walker’s son Nasirr Khan took to Instagram and said, “yesteryear's film actress KUMKUM aunty, passed away, she was 86. she did so many films; songs & dances where picturized on her. did so many movies opposite dad #johnnywalker.”

He further said, “2 most famous 1's being #pyaasa & #cid she was the female in the immortal "ye hai bombay mer jaan" song with him.



“May Allah grant her Jannah. deepest condolences to the family. another gem gone...#ripkumkum.”