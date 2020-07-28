Case registered against men harassing transgenders in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi police registered a case Tuesday against armed men who can be seen torturing and mistreating a group of transgenders in a viral social media video.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawalpindi, the accused in the video have been identified and will be arrested soon.



The Central police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younis took notice of the issue and said that the teams have been constituted to probe further into the matter.

The victims had approached the protection centre to seek justice, said the police, adding that the protection of transgender rights will be ensured and the ones who abuse the marginalised sections of society will not be spared legal action at any cost.



