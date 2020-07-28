Dua Lipa’s new remix to feature Madonna and Missy Elliott

Pop star Dua Lipa has announced 'Levitating' as the fifth single from her Number 1 album 'Future Nostalgia', and the new remix will feature Madonna and Missy Elliott.



Dua has revealed on social media that 'Levitating' (Remix) will be released on Friday August 14.

'Levitating' will be reworked by American DJ The Blessed Madonna for its official single release, and features two of Dua's self-proclaimed "idols" Madonna and Missy Elliott.

Last month, Dua's managers announced that they had reached out to Madonna for a potential collaboration, and now it looks like Madonna has replied to that email!



It's not the first big collab for the Queen of Pop, who has previously collaborated with the likes of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake.

'Future Nostalgia' is the biggest album release of 2020 so far by a British act, the most popular British solo artist album on cassette in the first six months of the year, and is 2020's bestselling British female release on vinyl.

