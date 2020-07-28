close
Mon Jul 27, 2020
July 28, 2020

Alia Bhatt shares childhood photo

Tue, Jul 28, 2020

 Alia Bhatt on Monday left her millions of fans in awe of her with her   childhood photo which she  posted on Instagram.

Alia, who is considered one of the best Indian actresses, captioned her photo, "Spread some love".

Tens of thousands of people liked the picture and thousands other left comments. Ranveer Singh also couldn't help but comment on his "Gully Boy" co-star's childhood picture.


