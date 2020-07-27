close
Mon Jul 27, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
July 27, 2020

Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya discharged from hospital, return home

Bollywood

Web Desk
Mon, Jul 27, 2020
Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya discharged from hospital, returns home

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her Aaradhya Bachchan have returned to home after they were tested negative for coronavirus and were discharged from the hospital.

This was confirmed by Abhishek Bachchan on Twitter on Monday.

He said, “Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever.”

“Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home,” Abhishek said and added “My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff.”

The mother-daughter duo contracted novel coronavirus on July 12 and were moved to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital after complaints of breathlessness on July 18.

They have returned home after 10 days of treatment at the hospital.

