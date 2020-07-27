Harry, Meghan had secret engagement in Botswana ahead of official announcement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had reportedly gotten engaged two months before their official announcement in Botswana, a new biography claims.

A piece written by The Sun reported on the couple’s trip back in 2017 and many even wondered whether the prince might pop the question next to a majestic African sunset.

Their biography, Finding Freedom has also claimed that Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship began deteriorating at the same time, "shortly before the couple became secretly engaged in August 2017.”

During a past interview with BBC, the couple also detailed the way their night progressed. Prince Harry claimed, "It happened earlier this month, just a standard typical night for us." Meghan also chimed in and revealed that at the time, they were have "a cozy night” in and “were just roasting chicken” before Prince Harry gave her an “amazing surprise.”

The former royal also reiterated that the night "was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee."

Two authors close to the royal family believe that the upcoming biography might be a book based on the "participation of those closest to the couple”, including their friends and so many tidbits might pop up which might endanger their relationship with the British crown.