Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas urge fans to donate to Assam flood relief

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas urged fans to make donations for the Assam flood relief as the Indian state has been devastated by floods triggered by heavy monsoon showers affecting the lives of millions.



The Sky Is Pink actress turned to Instagram where she shared story saying, “While we are all still dealing with the effects of the global pandemic, the Indian state of Assam has been grappling with another major crisis.”

“It has been devastated by floods triggered by heavy monsoon showers affecting the lives of millions. The impact to life and land/property is unimaginable. The rapidly rising water level has also flooded the Kaziranga National Park, one of the finest wildlife sanctuaries in the world,” she said.

Priyanka further said, “They need our attention and support. I’m sharing details of a few credible organizations that are doing some good work on the ground in Assam.”

“Nick and I have made a donation to each,” she revealed and said “Let us support them so they can continue to help those in need. #Assamfloods #PrayForAssam #AssamNeedsHelp @PRIYANKACHOPRA,” she added.”

The Ugly Truth singer also took to photo-video sharing app and posted the same statement.

According to Indian media, flood situation in Assam remains grim as the death toll has reached 123 and over 2.6 million people are affected in 27 districts.