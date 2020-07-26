SHOCKING: AR Rahman exposes Bollywood gang sabotaging and cornering him

In a shocking turn of events, Indian music maestro AR Rahman stunned everyone with a series of bombshell claims about a particular gang in Bollywood working against him.

The Oscar-award winning composer got candid about why he does very few Bollywood films and more of South cinema.



Rahman's most recent work includes chart-topping tracks for Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara.

He opened up about what went down when he met the film's director Mukesh Chhabra.

In a chat with Radio Mirchi, Rahman recalled Mukesh informing him about several people asking him not to go to the him whilst telling some false stories.

Further, Rahman said that when he got to know about all this from Mukesh, he understood why he is doing less Hindi films.

He reiterated that this is only because a certain gang is sabotaging his career which is why he is doing only dark movies.



Rahman revealed, “I don’t say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours. When Mukesh Chhabra came to me, I gave him four songs in two days. He told me, ‘Sir, how many people said don’t go, don’t go to him (AR Rahman) and they told me stories after stories.’

"I heard that, and I realised, yeah okay, now I understand why I am doing less (work in Hindi films) and why the good movies are not coming to me. I am doing dark movies, because there is a whole gang working against me, without them knowing that they are doing harm.”

Talking about how he has a firm believe that everything that he gets comes from God, Rahman stated everyone is welcome to work with him and that people should continue to make good movies.

“People are expecting me to do stuff, but there is another gang of people preventing that from happening. It is fine, because I believe in destiny, and I believe that everything comes from God," he said.

With Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise rocking the industry and shaking the thrones of the high and mighty, the debate revolving around nepotism has spread far and wide, with a number of celebrities exposing the dark reality of Bollywood.