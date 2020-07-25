Lili Reinhart speaks up on battling anxiety while navigating through COVID-19 outbreak

Lili Reinhart has come forth opening up about how she has been keeping herself sane and battling anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actress had a conversation with author Sylvester McNutt on Instagram, wherein she revealed how the pandemic has affected her mental health.

As reported by femalefirst.co.uk, Lili said, "I stress myself out all the time. Going to the post office ... I really don't want to drive to post office. It gives me anxiety because I don't want to leave my dog, I don't want to have to deal with going out in public. I don't want to deal with the mask thing, I would (wear a mask), but I don't want to put myself in a stressful environment. I get myself hyped up about very dumb things," she said.

The Riverdale star went on to add that she has been battling anxiety since when her school years.

"I really struggled during school. Obviously, I couldn't escape that situation, I didn't have a choice. I started getting panic attacks when I was in 8th grade so I think I was thirteen and every day in my 8th grade year I would cry in the morning," she revealed.