Letter demanding CBI inquiry into Sushant Singh's death acknowledged by Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has acknowledged a letter demanding CBI inquiry into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh.

According to local media, the letter was written by politician Subramanian Swamy more than a month after Sushant Singh committed suicide at his home in Mumbai.



Currently, the case is being investigated by the Mumbai police.

Advocate Ishkaran Singh Bhandari shared on Twitter that Subramanian Swamy’s letter has been acknowledged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, Swamy had tweeted, “All those who want CBI inquiry into the circumstances of SSR’s unnatural death should ask their constituency MPs to write, like me, to PM asking for a CBI inquiry.”



