Youth presumed dead after falling into canal while making TikTok video

ISLAMABAD: A teenager is thought to have drowned on Friday while making a TikTok video in Bahawalnagar’s Minchinabad, a private news channel reported.

Mohammad Sufyan Sheikh was recording a video with his friends when he slipped from edge of the Sadiqia Canal and fell into it.

His body has not been found yet.

Rescue officials say they were having difficulty searching for the body due to the strong current.

Sheikh’s family and friends had gathered near the canal.

Late last month, a young man had lost his life while attempting to create a TikTok video in Karachi.

According to police, three young men were injured while driving and making a TikTok video in Karachi's Korangi area.

One of the three, however, succumbed to his injuries later in a hospital.

Back in April, a 20-year-old had died after getting run over by a train while filming a TikTok video in Karachi's Landhi neighbourhood. Police said that the young man had gone to the central railway line in the evening where he sat on the track to shoot his clip for social media.