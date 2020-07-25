Sara Ali Khan draws parallels between father Saif, Sushant Singh after 'Dil Bechara' release

Sara Ali Khan has joined the ranks of film stars paying tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara premiered on Friday.

In a heartfelt note, Sara drew parallels between Sushant and her father Saif Ali Khan, both of who worked together in Dil Bechara.

Taking to Instagram, the actress captioned a photo of the two actors as, "The only two gentlemen that have spoken to me about Sartre, Van Gogh, telescopes and constellations, guitars, The Northern Lights, cricket, Pink Floyd, Nusrat Saab and acting techniques.”

"This is to the last thing you two have in common- #DilBechara. Now on Disney Hotstar!" she added.

Sara posted an endearing picture of Saif and the late actor while noting the many similarities between the two.



The actress marked her debut in Bollywood by appearing alongside Sushant in Kedarnath.

The romantic drama was directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

Kapoor, in an interview earlier called Sushant's apparent suicide 'systematic dismantling of a fragile mind.'

