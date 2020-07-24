Kangana Ranaut summoned by police in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case

Mumbai police have summoned Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut to record her statement in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case.



Indian media citing Mumbai police sources reported that fresh summon has been issued in the name of Kangana to join the investigation and record her statement.

According to media reports, the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress is residing in her hometown Manali and the fresh summon was sent to her through the post to her Manali address.

Kangana’s lawyer also confirmed to NDTV that his client had received summon from Mumbai police.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14 and according to police, the MS Dhoni actor died by suicide.

A day after Sushant's death, Kangana released a two-minute video speaking highly of the Dil Bechara actor and had alleged that he was a victim of nepotism in the Bollywood.