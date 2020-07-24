PTI, MQM slam Sindh govt on appointing Fazl’s brother in Karachi

Zia Rehman had been transferred from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and has replaced Farhan Ghani, an officer of Ex-PCS (BS-19)

KARACHI: Both the MQM-P and PTI on Friday criticised the appointment of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s brother as deputy commissioner of Karachi’s District Central calling it a political move.



“Zia-ur-Rehman, an officer of Provincial Management Service (PMS) (85-19) of Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, presently at the disposal of Government of Sindh is posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Collector / Deputy Commissioner, Central, Karachi, vice Mr. Farhan Shell Khan, an officer of Ex-PCS (85-19),” read the notification issued on Thursday.

Soon after the appointment was made public, the PTI leadership slammed the PPP government in Sindh and Fazlur Rehman and termed the move as a ”tactic” to make the upcoming All Parties Conference successful.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur said that Rehman was appointed against merit and without passing the required examination.

”Under which law has he been brought into civil services,” he asked, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan was running the assembly without diesel.

Senior MQM-P leader Khawaja Izharul Hasan said they reject the appointment of an officer from KP in Karachi. “More than 100,000 jobs were given on fake domiciles. The DC is appointed without the Federal Government’s notification.”

Responding to the criticism, Information Minister Sindh Nasir Hussain Shah said: “it is not a crime to be Maulana Fazl’s brother”.

”Zia-ur-Rehman has held administrative positions in KP, he said, adding that the appointment was an administrative matter.

Moreover, PTI Karachi’s secretary-general Saeed Afridi said that the Sindh government was in need of “diesel” for their expenses.

Afridi believed that the appointment was done in a bid to make the APC a success.

”The opposition, after House no. 22 and Kashmir Ministry, has found new ways to appease Maulana Fazl,” he said.

Afridi said that the people understood the tactics of the provincial government.

The PTI leader expressed fears that the newly appointed DC might make things worst for the district as it was the biggest, in terms of population.