Rhea Chakraborty calls Sushant Singh Rajput the ‘Hero’ of her life

Calling late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput ‘The Hero of my life’, his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty shared an emotional note for Sushant as his last film Dil Bechara is releasing today.



Sharing an still from Dil Bechara, Rhea said with a broken heart, “It will take every ounce of strength in me to watch you. You are here with me, I know you are .....”

She went on to say “I will celebrate you and your love, The Hero of my life..”

Rhea, referring to the release of Dil Bechara, further said “I know you will be watching this with us.”



Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara also featuring actress Sanjana Sanghi will be released today on Disney + hotstar today at 7:30 PM.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.

According to police, the MS Dhoni actor had committed suicide.

Over 35 people including Rhea have been interrogated by the police in connection with the death of Sushant.