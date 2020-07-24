Sonal Chauhan opens up about Bollywood lobbies stifling fresh talent

Sonal Chauhan came forth opening up about the presence of a lobby in Bollywood functing to muzzle fresh talent.



During a recent interview with ETimes, Sonal talked about her thoughts on the choices she made after her first film Jannat and weighed in on the current debate on campism in Bollywood post Sushant Singh Rajut's demise.

Talking about the existence of camps in Bollywood, Sonal said, “Camps do exists in Bollywood. It's out there and people are friendly with those people and I also at times feel that they are fiercely protected by that group or camp. It's very difficult for another person to break into it, so yes they do exists."

"If one wants to be a part of the film industry then they need to interact with people and be friendly. You need to pick up the phone and ask for work. You may get rejections but it's a part of it. If you are a part of a camp and those people are successful then 100% you'll also benefit from it.”

After the success of her debut film, Sonal revealed she got typecast and received offers of characters or roles that she was not comfortable playing.

She said, “We are all aware that this film industry sometimes tries to objectify women and I did get a few roles where I was nothing but just an object and that's what the film was being sold on. I am an actor and I have no issues in showing skin if its a genuine story which demands it but sometimes films are just made basically for that.”

