Vidya Balan has been going through a healing process for her self-judgmental attitude

Vidya Balan reveals the healing she has been doing about her self- judgmental attitude

Vidya Balan has recently taken the plunge into healing her past traumas and it appears active sessions with her healer has aided her tremendously in breaking free from her self-critical attitude.

During an interview with Pinkvilla, Vidya began by talking about this journey, claiming, “It’s been a long journey and it is work in progress. I am not accepting of myself every single day, there are days when I get up feeling angry with myself, feel wronged about something, some old rejection shows up, god knows what is the trigger, not feeling good about your body, so I think it is never absolute. The process is never complete.”

“But, I think the thing is to realise and to see in those times how far you have come and to realise that it is never too late to start working on yourself. When I say start working on yourself, I don’t mean going to the gym, or change diet, but what I mean is just be kind to your self. I think most of us forget that.”

She added, “I have been working with a healer for a few years now, and that is something I had to learn. I used to be very unkind to myself, there are times when I still slip into being over critical and judgmental of myself, then I remind myself of my various strengths and then the things which bothered me, lose power over me.’

Time and time again the actress has spoken about her experiences being body shamed in the past and during a past interview with Hindustan Times she claimed, “The acceptance of self happened around 2008-2009. I realized I had to accept that one person in the mirror, everyone else cannot be depended upon and their expectations will keep on changing.”