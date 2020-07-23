Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta opens up about family's battle with COVID-19

Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda uploaded a post on social media indicating how she is feeling while her family members are battling coronavirus.

The author took to Instagram to post a picture of the blue sky and spoke of 'absence.'



She captioned the photo, "... absence is like the sky, spread over everything” - C.S Lewis."

Earlier, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan, all tested positive for COVID-19.

They were shifted to a local hospital in Mumbai and as per reports, Big B and Abhishek re doing fine and responding well to the treatment.

A few days back, Amitabh had shared a poem penned by his father to thank the doctors as he wrote, “Words from Babuji .. for them that work tirelessly, relentlessly , unselfishly to keep us protected :मैं हूँ उनके साथ, खड़ी जो सीधी रखते अपनी रीढ़। कभी नहीं जो तज सकते हैं अपना न्यायोचित अधिकार…….”

The above post translates to, "I am with them, standing who keep their spine straight. Never those who can give up their just rights."