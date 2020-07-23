close
Wed Jul 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

World

Web Desk
July 23, 2020

Prince William, Kate Middleton share birthday pictures of Prince George

World

Web Desk
Thu, Jul 23, 2020

Prince William and Kate Middleton have officially released the pictures of their son Prince George to mark his seventh birthday.

Sharing a photo taken by The Duchess ahead of Prince George’s seventh birthday tomorrow,’ read the caption accompanying a picture of the prince.

Posting another picture on the photo and video sharing app the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote‘Thank you everyone for your very kind wishes on Prince George’s birthday today!’

The pictures raked in millions of likes, with fans pointing the resemblance they think Prince George's bears to his father Prince William.

Latest News

More From World