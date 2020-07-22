Pakistan, India should find peaceful solution for Kashmir: Czech Republic speaker

Czech Republic Parliament's President Radek Vondracek (L) and Pakistan's Ambassador to Czech Republic Mohammad Khalid Jamali. — Photo by author

PRAGUE: Czech Republic's speaker of the parliament, Radek Vondracek, during a meeting with the Pakistan's Ambassador to Czech Republic, Mohammad Khalid Jamali, said that India and Pakistan should find a peaceful solution for the Kashmir dispute.

Vondracek expressed satisfaction over the diplomatic friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries.

Pakistan's ambassador informed the Czech parliament's speaker of the current situation in India-occupied Kashmir since August 5, 2019 and the illegal and unilateral measures taken by India to change the population’s demographics in the region.

Vondracek called on India and Pakistan to engage in dialogue for a peaceful and political solution to the Kashmir dispute, in line with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, which is the only way to resolve the long-running dispute that is destabilising.

The ambassador also briefed Vondracek on Pakistan's sincere efforts to bring peace and stability to Afghanistan.

"The signing of the US-Taliban peace agreement provides a historic opportunity that the Afghan leadership must accept," he said.

The ambassador warned that the "spoilers" will not want peace and stability to return to Afghanistan and the region.

The Czech Parliament's president praised Pakistan's efforts and stressed its important role in bringing peace and stability to Afghanistan, hoping that peace and stability return to the country soon.

He suggested that the Czech Republic and Pakistan cooperate in the fields of nanotechnology, clean energy, and green energy.

He emphasised that high-level visits at the political level and between the two parliaments could play an important role in promoting trade and investment.

The President of the Czech Parliament said that he would extend the invitation to the speaker of Pakistan to pay a visit to the Czech Republic.

