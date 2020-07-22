Sara Ali Khan shares a childhood photo with mom Amrita Singh with a beautiful poem

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who is spending her time with family in Mumbai, shared a throwback childhood photo with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Khan and the adorable picture has won the hearts of her fans.



Sharing the throwback picture, the Simmba actress who shares a great bond with mom, penned down a poem for Amrita Singh.

Flaunting her poetic side, Sara Ali Khan wrote, “Mother, Daughter- Iggy Potter Riot of colours with Water Slaughter. Mommy so young I almost forgot her Gulaal we threw, off-guard we caught her.”

“But it was healthy fun with no totter After all she’s mother dearest- the OG Fautor,” she further wrote.

In the picture, seemed to be clicked from one of the Holi celebrations as their faces are covered with colours, Sara and Ibrahim could be seen posing with the mother and flashing their smile at the camera.



The endearing post has won the hearts of thousands of fans.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s directorial Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film was released on February 14, 2020.

Sara will next be seen in Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan.