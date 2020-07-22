Vidya Balan outraged over lack of respect shown for Sushant Singh' death

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan has come forth in an attempt to put the nepotism fiasco in the industry to rest following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

The Mission Mangal star during an interview with CinemaExpress said the entire conversation around the late actor’s apparent suicide has led to things getting out of control.

“With Sushant Singh Rajput passing away, people who felt wronged, ignored, there was a sense of identification with him,” she said.

“Now the point is rightly or wrongly we do not know, because we do not know why he took the step he did. To show respect is to keep quiet. To speculate is... people can come up with all sorts of theories and that’s unfair to him more than anyone else, and his loved ones, who’re probably grieving,” she added.

“I’ve been through ups and downs and I’ve had all sorts of experiences in the industry. I am not saying nepotism does not exist, but I didn’t let that stand in my way. That said, everyone is different. It’s a tumultuous time and it really helps to talk to someone,” she went on to say.

“But no one can be blamed if someone decides to take their own life. Let him really rest in peace,” she added.