Teenagers murdered in Kaghan for allegedly wanting to marry against family's wishes

MANSEHRA: Two teenagers were murdered in Kaghan valley allegedly for wanting to marry against their parents’ wishes, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

According to SHO Kaghan Police Station Wajid Khan, the girl wanted to tie the knot with her cousin instead of her fiancé. However, their parents were against the wedding and as a result, killed them both. “When police rushed to the scene, the families refused to register a first information report (FIR) of the incident,” said Khan.

He added the father of the boy Muhammad Shahid, the father of the girl, and Muhammad Shahid, the uncle of both deceased were arrested and shifted to the police station. Khan said the parents of the slain couple first planned the killing and then executed the plan.

Earlier this year, a family in Muridke allegedly tortured and killed their son-in-law over his marriage to their daughter by choice.

Police said the newly-wed woman's family later called the couple to their home under the pretence of reconciling with them but, instead, tied up her husband and subjected him to violence.

The man succumbed to his injuries and died later.