Kangana Ranaut questions Sushant Singh's psychiatrist for unethical release of medical history

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden death took the entire world by shock and the effect was so devastating that some people are still in mourning.

This is a high profile case as some people say that this is not suicide, rather a murder.

Since the actor's sad demise, many people have spoken up on the situation, especially Kangana Ranaut, who has now openly called out Sushant’s psychiatrists and psychotherapists for revealing sensitive information.

The actors doctors released statements with the Mumbai Police and confirmed that the actor was going through stressful times and depression.

One of the psychiatrists said that the actor was suffering from bipolar disorder.

In response, Kangana’s team questioned the Mumbai Police reports that came out about Sushant having bipolar disorder and further questioned the psychiatrist who diagnosed Sushant.

She tweeted, "Suddenly many news reports from Mumbai Police doing rounds that Sushant was "mentally ill", one of many psychiatrics who he met occasionally has claimed. Wow!!!can he prove it? Isn’t it against law to disclose medical history even if he had any ? "