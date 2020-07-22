Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha reveals he has resigned from Bollywood amid nepotism row

Indian filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, in the wake of the recent war of words, pertaining to the nepotism debate said that he is resigning from Bollywood.

Sinha, who has directed blockbuster films like Mulk, Article 15 and Thappad in recent years, is known for his upfront posts on social media.

He is known to have a fearless voice who is not mincing any words to declare that he his calling it quits in the industry.

"ENOUGH!!! I hereby resign from Bollywood. Whatever the fu*k that means," Sinha wrote on his Twitter account.



He had even changed his Twitter profile from Anubhav Sinha to Anubhav Sinha (Not Bollywood). His official twitter identity, of course, remains the same -- @anubhavsinha, according to Times of India.

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra tweeted a reply: "What's Bollywood? I came 2be part of Cinema inspired by Satyajit Ray, Raj Kapoor, Guru Dutt, Ritwick Ghatak, Bimal Roy, Mrinal Sen, Hrishikesh Mukherjee, K Asif, Vijay Anand, Javed Akhtar, Tapan Sinha, Gulzar, Shekhar Kapur, Ketan Mehta, Bharatan n Aravindan etc. That's where I'll always be."

An argument then broke out between Mishra and Sinha, as well as Hansal Mehta.

A number of fans urged Sinha to continue filmmaking, even if it meant from outside Bollywood.

"Resign from Bollywood but continue ur good work in Hindi Film Industry or just Film Industry," wrote a user.