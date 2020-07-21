Salman Khan’s upcoming film ‘Radhe’ to be released in 2021

The release of Bollywood star Salman Khan’s upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been postponed again and now it will hit the screens in 2021, according to Indian media.



The film was first scheduled to hit the screens on Eid, however, it was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. Later, it was reported that the movie also starring Disha Patani will be released on Diwali this year.

Now, Indian media citing sources close to Salman Khan has revealed that the Bharat actor has deferred the shooting of the last leg of the film as a precautionary measure against Covid-19.

The source further revealed that the makers of Radhe are now eyeing a 2021 festival release of the movie.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan, who is staying at the Panvel farmhouse, is trying his hands at farming amid the lockdown.

The Dabangg actor turned to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a video wherein he could be seen planting rice in a muddy land along with his friends.

He captioned the video, “Rice plantation done.”







