Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan’s latest photos take the internet by storm

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan dropped some stunning images from her latest photo shoot at home and the dazzling pictures have taken the internet by storm.



The 20-year-old daughter of Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan took to Instagram and shared the dazzling photos. She looked gorgeous in the latest photos.

In the first picture, Suhana could be seen posing in a room full of books and flipping through a book on Hollywood star James Dean.

Suhana wrote in the caption, “walked into the room, you know you made my eyes burnn it was like James Dean.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.



Suhana’s best friend and actress Ananya Panday was among the first to compliment her.

She simply commented “Stunnnnnnnn”

Gauri Khan also showered love on the photos of her daughter.