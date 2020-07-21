Sindh govt says province has lowest COVID-19 death rate

Murtaza Wahab said that Sindh had conducted the most number of tests in the country -- File photo

KARACHI: Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said Tuesday that the province has the lowest death rate and the highest recovery rate, accusing the federal government of failing to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Wahab said that Sindh had conducted the most number of tests in the country. “To date, we have conducted over 449,900 tests in the province,” he said.

“Unlike other provinces, Sindh is also doing contact tracing under which we have conducted 13,574 tests per million, whereas, Punjab conducted just 5,964 tests per million,” Wahab said.

Sindh has so far detected 113,553 coronavirus cases.

Talking about recoveries in the province, Wahab said the numbers reflected the Sindh government’s efficient strategy to deal with the pandemic.

“In Sindh 92,934 recoveries have been reported with our recovery rate standing at 82%, whereas in Punjab there are 66,021 recovered patients which are 66% of the total cases and in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the recovery rate is 79% with 25,367 people recovered,” he noted.

Speaking about the death rate, Wahab said Sindh has reported 2,019 deaths whereas, Punjab has reported 2,090 deaths and KP 1,147 deaths.

Giving a breakdown of coronavirus infections according to age in Sindh, Wahab said there were 3,279 patients under treatment between the ages of 1 and 10; 8,690 between the ages of 11 and 20; 2,702 between the ages of 31 and 40; 19,290 between the ages of 41 and 50; 14,906 between the ages of 51 and 60; and 6,979 between the ages of 61 and 70.

He added there were 249 patients under treatment between the ages of 71 and 80; 535 between the ages of 81-90; and 58 between the ages of 91 and 100.