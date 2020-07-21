Sushant Singh Rajput had stopped taking anti-depressants a few days before his death: report

Sushant Singh Rajput had stopped depression medicines a few days before his death: report

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was suffering from bipolar disorder, had stopped taking medicines a few days before his death.



India Today citing police sources reported that the MS Dhoni actor was under medication for depression, however, he had stopped taking prescribed medicines a few days before his death.

The death of Disha Salian, the former manager of Sushant, had also disturbed the Chhichhore actor as his association with his ex-manager was being questioned in many news articles and reports.

Sushant’s health had deteriorated following the death of Disha.

Disha had died after falling off from the 14th floor of a friend’s flat in Mumbai a week before Sushant death.

Police had confirmed that Disha did not commit suicide but fell off the window of the apartment.

Earlier, Sushant Singh Rajput’s psychiatrist had confirmed that the actor was suffering from bipolar disorder.

The diagnosis was confirmed to the police by a senior doctor from a leading hospital, whom Sushant last visited.

As per the report, the Bandra Police had recorded statements of three psychiatrists and one psychotherapist in Sushant's case.