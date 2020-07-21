Swara Bhaskar and Kangana Ranaut's Twitter spat gets ugly over Bollywood 'mafias'

After taking a direct hit at Swara Bhaskar, Kangana finally managed to poke the beast and start a Twitter spat

Kangana Ranaut, one of Bollywood’s fiercest voices, has waged a war against numerous bigwigs the industry.

After taking a direct hit at Swara Bhaskar, she has finally managed to poke the beast and start a Twitter spat.

Responding to claims by Kangana’s team of her trying “to simply distract from the culprits who killed Sushant”, Swara blasted the Queen actor.

“Kangana ji ran parallel cinema with ‘Pather Panchali’ in 1955, She started Feminism with Queen in 2013, but first of all in 1947, she got India independence. - says an unknown sycophantic needy outsider, eating the fruits of sycophancy and licking fingers,” read Swara’s sarcastic tweet in Hindi.

Kangana, not being the one to silently bear the mocking, had her team fight back with a tweet that read: “Dear @ReallySwara none of you were born in the golden era of Indian cinema, after Gangsters mafias and Dons took over the industry it became big stinking gutter and feminism and parallel cinema awakening happened with Queen 2014 if not please correct us when it happened ?”

“It’s evident your motive is to simply distract from the culprits who killed Sushant, people like you not only protect terrorists and anti nationals but also protect movie mafia dons, shame on you and your evil intentions,” her team added.

“Blood thirsty terrorism promoters urban naxals & anti nationals hv come out in full force,dey call themselves anti establishment bt nw ganging up on a lone warrior to protect people who psychologically &emotionally lynched Shushant,did dey say a word when he ws bullied & killed?” they said in another tweet.



