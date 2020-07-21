Sushant Singh Rajput suffered from bipolar disorder, actor's psychiatrist confirms

Sushant Singh Rajput suffered from bipolar disorder as revealed by one of the three psychiatrists who were questioned by Mumbai Police, according to a report published in Mid-Day.

The diagnosis was confirmed to the police by a senior doctor from a leading hospital, who Sushant last visited.

As per the report, the Bandra Police had recorded statements of three psychiatrists and one psychotherapist in Sushant's case. The other remaining doctors, in their statement, have revealed that the actor used to lead a stressful life but an exact cause for depression was not dismissed.

An officer on the condition of anonymity, revealed that Sushant visited each doctor not more than twice or thrice. "The actor used to change his doctors after two to three visits. He has not visited the three psychiatrists more than three times each. The doctor he last visited had given him some medicines for the disease he was diagnosed with but the actor took them for about two months. He had consulted the psychiatrist over phone during lockdown but he did not follow his advice," the officer revealed to the outlet.

Meanwhile, DCP Abhishek Trimukhe, Zone IX, said, "The Bandra police have recorded the statements of the three psychiatrists and one psychotherapist with respect to Sushant's death."

The late actor started visiting these doctors in November 2019. One of the doctors even said that Sushant stopped taking his medications when he started feeling better, although these should be taken for a longer period of time.