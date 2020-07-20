Megan Fox cuddles up to MGK in new photo

Megan Fox is dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly after parting with her husband.

A new picture of the couple suggests that their romance is heating up.

The duo cuddled up in a photo shared on the Instagram page of filmmaker Randall Emmett as he celebrated production resuming on his movie "Midnight in the Switchgrass".

“After four months apart! Grateful to be back in #puertorico filming with this amazing cast! Adapting to this new world! All quarantined together!” Emmett captioned the post.

Megan's husband Brian Austin Green confirmed in May that they had split after the actress was pictured with the Cleveland rapper.

Megan Foxx recently appeared in MGK's "Bloody Valentine" music video.