Ranveer Singh gets a new hairstyle by wife Deepika Padukone; Simmba actor likes it

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has shared his new hairstyle, which was given to him by his wife Deepika Padukone.



The Simmba actor turned to Instagram and shared his new hairstyle. In the adorable photo, Ranveer could be seen wearing a black t-shirt and his hair tied in a small man bun, resembling Japanese actor Toshiro Mifune from the 1960s film Yojimbo.

“Hair by: @deepikapadukone Very Mifune in ‘Yojimbo’,” he wrote.

Ranveer Singh went on to say that he liked the new hairstyle. “I like it. What do you think?”



The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Ranveer and Deepika are spending their quality time in the self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier on Sunday, Deepika took to social media and confirmed that she and Baahubali actor Prabhas will share the screen for the first time in Nag Ashwin directed sci-fi film.

The film, most likely titled Prabhas 21, will reportedly go on floors next year. It will be a debut for Deepika in Telugu film industry.

Taking to the photo-video sharing app, the Padmaavat actress expressed her joy and excitement.

Deepika wrote, “Beyond Thrilled! Cannot wait for what we believe is going to be an incredible journey ahead.”