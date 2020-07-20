Anupam Kher’s mother Dulari's health improves, likely to be discharged from hospital

Anupam Kher’s mother Dulari health improves, likely to be discharged from hospital

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher’s mother Dulari, who was tested positive for novel coronavirus, will soon be discharged from hospital and will quarantine at home for the next eight days.



The Hotel Mumbai actor turned to Instagram and uploaded a video clip to share updates regarding his mother’s health with the fans saying, “Happy News. Mom has been declared healthy by all medical parameters by the doctors at Kokilaben Hospital. She will now be quarantining at home.”

He also updated about the health of his brother, sister-in-law and niece saying they are also on the road to recovery.



The actor thanked all the fans and followers for their love and prayers, saying “Thank you all for your love, faith & prayers.”

"Love heals. Be kind to people whose family member has Covid +. Stay safe but don’t be distant emotionally from them. God is kind,” he further said.

Anupam also heaped praises on the doctor and paramedics and dubbed them "real heroes.”

On July 12, Anupam Kher’s family including his mother Dulari, brother Raju Kher, sister-in-law and niece were diagnosed with coronavirus, however, he himself was tested negative.