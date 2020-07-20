Aamir Liaquat Hussain heads to PM House 'to submit resignation'

Aamir Liaquat Hussain had said he was resigning as he could not see the people of Karachi and his constituents suffer due to frequent power outages. Photo: File

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker and TV host Aamir Liaquat Hussain on Monday announced on Twitter that he was heading to Prime Minister House to submit his resignation to PM Imran Khan.

“I am heading to Prime Minister House to present my resignation to Prime Minister of Pakistan Mr Imran Khan,” the lawmaker tweeted from Karachi.



Last week, Hussain had tweeted that he had requested time from Prime Minister Imran Khan and would submit his resignation to him in that meeting as he felt “helpless” as an MNA from Karachi.

“I admit that I am a helpless MNA from Karachi,” Hussain had said, adding that he was unable to provide electricity to the citizens of his city.



“I cannot see the people of Karachi, especially my constituents, suffer and cannot see them face the lies of [K-Electric CEO] Monis Alvi,” the MNA said.

The port city has been facing prolonged and frequent power outages since the start of the summer, which has brought with it hot and humid weather and a surge in electricity demand. The outages had turned worse after the city was hit by moonsoon rains.



Least week, KE CEO Moonis Alvi had apologised to the people of Karachi while noting that the city had been witnessing unusual load-shedding.

The reason of the load-shedding, according to the KE chief, was high demand of 3,560 megawatts (MW) when the power utility, he said, had a peak generation capacity of only 3,200 MWs.