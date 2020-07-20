Bilawal meets PML-N delegation in Lahore to chalk out agenda of multiparty conference

LAHORE: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari received a PML-N delegation at his residence in Lahore on Monday to finalise an agenda for the upcoming multiparty conference of the opposition.

The delegation comprised the PML-N's senior leadership, including Ahsan Iqbal, Saad Rafique, and Ayaz Sadiq.

A day earlier, the PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif had also held a telephonic conversation with Bilawal in this regard.

Bilawal had inquired about Shehbaz's well-being and expressed good wishes for his health.



In response, Shehbaz had also sent a message of goodwill for former President Asif Ali Zardari's health.

Bilawal and Shehbaz meeting on the cards

Earlier, The News had reported that the opposition's renewed attempt to oust the government is expected to gain momentum in the coming week as Bilawal visits Lahore.

Sources told The News even though PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif could not meet Bilawal on three occasions and is still not fully well, he is recovering and a meeting with the PPP chairman is in the cards.

Bilawal and his father, former president Asif Zardari, had hosted JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Karachi last week despite Zardari being forbidden by his doctors to meet visitors.

Rehman is trying very hard to convene a multi-party conference to dislodge the government. The meeting between the JUI-F and PPP top leadership was fruitful with both parties agreeing to convene under a gathering of all opposition parties.

According to the report: "JUI-F chief is keen to wrap up the assemblies to remove the government or through any method but the PPP leaders have a difference of approach since they want to dislodge the federal government or at least the prime minister but they are opposed to dissolving the assemblies."

It added that the PML-N is also unwilling to agree to a major upset without an assurance of fresh polls being conducted under new rules which would prevent rigging.