Katrina Kaif shares first poster of her next horror-comedy film ‘Phone Bhoot’

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif will next be seen alongside Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi in a horror-comedy film Phone Bhoot.



This was confirmed by the Bharat actress in an Instagram post on Monday.

Katrina turned to Instagram and shared the first look of the Phone Bhoot cast saying “The one stop shop for all bhoot related problems, #PhoneBhoot.”

“Ringing in cinemas in 2021,” Katrina further said.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Phone Bhoot will be produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner of Excel Entertainment.



The shooting for the film will begin later this year and the movie will hit the cinemas in 2021.

Farhan Akhtar and Ishaan Khattar also shared the same poster and confirmed the collaboration.

Ishaan hilariously revealed that the shoot for Phone Bhoot poster was done in March before the nation-wide lockdown due to the coronavirus.

Apart from it, Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. The film was slated to hit the screens in March, but was delayed due to coronavirus pandemic.

The film will reportedly be released now on Diwali.