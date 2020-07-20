Kangana Ranaut reveals how she was nearly 'assaulted' by Mahesh Bhatt

Kangana Ranaut said, if Mahesh Bhatt's daughter Pooja Bhatt hadn’t stopped him, he would have attacked her

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut is continuing her protest against the industry’s bigwigs by recounting some of her own experiences in which she faced hostility.

The Queen star pointing her guns at director Mahesh Bhatt said he nearly assaulted her after she rejected his production Dhoka.

According to Kangana, if his daughter Pooja Bhatt hadn’t stopped him, he would have attacked her.

In an interview with Republic TV, the actor recalled how she was launched by Mahesh in his production Gangster.

“Well, I am grateful, but that does not give them the right to call me mad and psychotic and throw chappals at me. Mahesh Bhatt threw a chappal at me,” she said.

She went on to say how she was later called into the studio and offered a role in Dhoka but due to her not believing in what the film stood for, she had to reject the offer.

“Even at 18, I had this much common sense. I said, ‘If you are tortured, there is a lot you can do. You can join the army or police. Why do you have to become a suicide bomber?’ I said no to that film.”

She went on expose his reaction to her refusal: “He was literally about to come on to me like he is going to beat me or something. His daughter held him back and said, ‘Papa, don’t.’ I escaped somehow.”

Speaking about the slipper incident that happened amidst the trial of Woh Lamhe, Kangana said: “He came to the main gate of the theatre and he chased me out. He yelled at me. I was still trying to sneak in because I wanted to see my film. He threw a chappal. Two people took him inside.”

She went on to say how the film industry was currently undergoing a ‘hangover of mafias’: “Why can’t I say no if I want to? These people are still in the hangover of the mafias, that ‘bhai ko mana nahi kar sakte’ otherwise you will be shot dead. That needs to end in this film industry.”