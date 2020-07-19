Deepika Padukone to romance Prabhas in her Telugu film debut

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and Baahubali actor Prabhas will share the screen for the first time in Nag Ashwin directed sci-fi film.



The film, most likely titled Prabhas 21, will reportedly go on floors next year.

Vyjayanthi Movies, which completes 50 years in the industry, announced the project on its Instagram handle to mark the golden jubilee.

The Padmaavat actress turned to Instagram and confirmed her collaboration with Prabhas by sharing the post of Vyjayanthi Movies.

The film will be a debut for Deepika in Telugu film industry.

Taking to the photo-video sharing app, the actress expressed her joy and excitement.



Deepika wrote, “Beyond Thrilled! Cannot wait for what we believe is going to be an incredible journey ahead.”

Earlier, Prabhas also confirmed on Instagram, “We are very excited to have @deepikapadukone on board, welcome.”



