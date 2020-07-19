Indian police lodge FIR against two Instagram users for threatening Rhea Chakraborty

Police have registered FIR against two Instagram account holders for allegedly sending late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty rape and death threats.



Indian police official confirmed on Sunday that the FIR was lodged at Santacruz police station, however, no arrest has been made so far.

Indian media quoting officials reported that the location of the two accused is yet to be traced and the investigation into the case is at its initial stage.

Earlier, Indian actress Rhea had alleged that she had been subjected to online abuse ever since MS Dhoni actor’s death on June 14, 2020.

Rhea turned to Instagram recently and opened about ‘toxicity and harassment’ she had been facing online since the demise of Sushant.

She wrote, “I was called a gold digger ..I kept quiet, I was called a murderer...I kept quiet, I was slut shamed...I kept quiet. [sic]”

Rhea further alleged that she was also being threatened with rape and death threats. “But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me RAPED and MURDERED if I don’t commit suicide @mannu_raaut?”



“Do you realize the seriousness of what you have said? These are crimes, and by law no one, I repeat NO ONE should be subjected to this kind of toxicity and harassment. [sic]”

She also requested the cybercrime branch India to take necessary action, saying, “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.”