Bollywood filmmaker Rajat Mukherjee dies of kidney ailment

Bollywood director Rajat Mukherjee died of kidney ailment in the wee hours of Sunday, Indian media reported. He was in his late 50s.



Mukherjee, who was best known for directing Road, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Love in Nepal, died of kidney ailment in Jaipur.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee confirmed Rajat Mukherjee’s death in his tweet.

He tweeted, “My friend and director of Road, Rajat Mukherjee passed away in the early hours today in Jaipur after a long battle with illness!!!”

“Rest in peace Rajat !!Still can’t believe that we will never meet or discuss our work ever again. khush reh jaha bhi reh,” he added.

“I will always remember the shoot days of Road and how we created it while having so much fun all because of you!! Will miss you dearly my friend Rajat !!RIP,” he further said.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta also took to Twitter and paid a rich tribute to Rajat, saying “Just got news about the passing away of a dear friend. Rajat Mukherjee director of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Road was a friend from our early, early struggles in Bombay. Will miss you dear friend.”



