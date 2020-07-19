Marvel takes on three directors for new ‘Hawkeye’ Disney+ series: report

Three directors - Amber Finlayson, Katie Ellwood (Troop Zero) and Rhys Thomas (Staten Island Summer) have reportedly been taken on by Marvel for a new 'Hawkeye' Disney+ series.

Three of them have been recruited to direct a block of episodes in the upcoming Six-episode series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



Amber Finlayson and Katie Ellwood — better known by their pen names Bert and Bertie, respectively — have been hired to direct a few episodes of Marvel’s 'Hawkeye'.

Jonathan Igla - who was a writer on 'Mad Men' - will reportedly be writing and executive producing the new series.

Jeremy Renner is set to be reprising his role as Clint Barton/Hawkeye but the series is reportedly introducing the character of Kate Bishop – a young woman who will be trained by Barton.



Last year, reports emerged that Disney allegedly considered to replace Renner as Hawkeye after he had been accused of threatening to kill his ex-wife in a custody filing.

The allegations were dismissed as “one-sided” by a representative for Renner.