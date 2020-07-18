Priyanka Chopra’s brother takes a trip down memory lane with unseen childhood photos on sister’s 38th birthday

Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra extended love and sweet wishes to his sister on her 38th birthday calling her ‘a sister, a friend and a guardian’.



Taking to Instagram, Siddharth shared unseen childhood photos with sister and wrote a sweet birthday note.

He wrote, “Happy birthday to a sister, a friend, a guardian.”

“Through thick n thin always. Fighting, competing, making up but still always together. Wish you lots of love and a very happy birthday didi,” he further said and added “Miss you loads.”



Last week, the Bajirao Mastani actress also shared a childhood unseen picture with brother and wished him on his 31st birthday.

PeeCee is seven years older to brother Siddharth Chopra.



Currently, Priyanka Chopra is in self-isolation with husband Nick Jonas in US.