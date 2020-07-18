Ranbir Kapoor’s look-alike Junaid Shah passes away at the age of 28

Ranbir Kapoor’s look alike Junaid Shah passes away at age of 28

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor’s look alike from Indian occupied Kashmir passed away from a cardiac arrest in Srinagar, Indian media reported.



According to media reports, Junaid Shah, 28, passed away in Srinagar on Friday morning after he suffered a heart attack.

Junaid shot to fame a few year back after some of his photographs with an uncanny resemble to Ranbir Kapoor surfaced on social media and went viral.

Ranbir Kapoor’s father late Rishi Kapoor was also surprised over stark resemblance of Junaid to his son once.

Rishi had tweeted, “OMG. My own son has a double!!! Promise cannot make out. A good double.”

Junaid Shah’s uncanny resemblance to Ranbir also helped him to get some modelling projects in Mumbai. He recently returned to Srinagar to take care of his ailing father.

Social media was flooded with grief and shock over the sudden demise of Junaid.