Taapsee Pannu receives a ‘big hug’ from Sara Ali Khan’s mom Amrita Singh

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu received a ‘big hug’ from Sara Ali Khan's mother Amrita Singh as the former heaped praises on her Badla co-star.



The Simmba actress turned to Instagram and shared the post of Taapsee in her story and wrote, “Thank you so much Taapsee. Amma sends you a big hug.”

Sujoy Ghosh directorial Badla, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, and Amrita Singh was released in March last year and received ample appreciation from the audience.

On Friday, Taapsee, who essays the role of Naina Sethi turned to Instagram and heaped praises on her co-star Amrita Singh.

Sharing behind the scenes photo from the sets of Badla, Taapsee wrote, “Being Naina Sethi. This picture I clicked while we were shooting for the interval sequence of Badla. First day of shooting with the fierce Amrita Singh. I don’t know if it’s the Sardarni in me or the no holds barred way of life that connected us n it’s so cool to see her so excited n nervous to approach her scenes like a debutant wanting to do her best n listening to the director with the intention to do her best.”

“One of the rare actors who has a very nonchalant depth in her performance. I would’ve loved to click a picture with her that day but she was too busy rehearsing her ‘bhaari’ lines while I didn’t have much to say in the scene and I didn’t want to disturb her #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost,” she further said.

