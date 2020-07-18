Amitabh Bachchan pens reflective note on past decisions after coronavirus diagnosis

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan ever since he tested positive for coronavirus has been using his time in quarantine to brush up his writing prowess.

The 77-year-old turned to his blog where he penned a reflective note on his past life, as he gets treatment for the infectious disease at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital.

“In the rush of life , when did I ever get the time to , to sit somewhere , for a while and to think .. that what I did , what I said and what I believed in .. what was good in that and what bad,” he shared the lines by his father. “Now I get the time,” he wrote.

“.. and in these moments doth the mind trace back events words, incidents as vividly as one can ever imagine .. distinct, precise, specific and with the clarity of its occurrence .. and you wonder .. wonder what transpired as a result of it .. and you wonder whether it should or could have been done differently ... but wonder as much you may .. fated decisions remain fated,” he added.

He had earlier also written a note about unhappiness and how some people always find a way to ward off positive vibes.

“They that express jealousy always towards others, they who ever dislike all others, they that remain dissatisfied, angered , they that are always and ever doubting .. and those who live off others .. these 6 kinds of individuals shall remain ever filled with sadness .. whenever possible we need to save ourselves from such trend setters... Amitabh Bachchan,” he wrote in his Instagram post. On his blog, he added another line saying ‘Samjhne waale samajh gaye, jo naa samjhe woh anadi (ones that this post was intended for must have realised it, others who don’t get it are fools),” he wrote.