China welcomes resumption of trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan

BEIJING: China on Thursday welcomed the resumption of trade and people exchange between Pakistan and Afghanistan after it was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"China applauds the endeavours of Pakistan and Afghanistan to overcome difficulties caused by COVID-19 and resume trade and personnel exchange recently," said Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Hua Chunying in a press conference on Thursday.

Hua stated that Beijing as a neighbour and friend of both countries looks forward to the improvement of relations and economic development in Pakistan and Afghanistan. She also stated that China was ready to play a constructive role to this end.

"China supports the extension of the CPEC to Afghanistan, which will bring more Belt and Road Initiative benefits to the Afghan people," said the Chinese official.

Hua also commented that China was pleased to see the Gwadar port, among other CPEC projects, plays a positive role in this process. She added that China stands with Kabul and Islamabad and is also ready to work with both the countries on this matter.

Pakistan has opened five key routes with Afghanistan for bilateral and transit trade over the past weeks to help war-ravaged Afghanistan boost trade.

Pakistan had closed all trade routes with Afghanistan in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak but has now reopened Torkham in northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and Chaman in southwest Balochistan province, two major crossings with Afghanistan, for both the bilateral trade and the Afghan transit trade.

These border crossings are now operationalised for 24 hours a day and six days a week to facilitate cross-border trade, which has been affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic in both countries.

Besides the two major routes, Pakistan has also opened three other routes with Afghanistan including Ghulam Khan in North Waziristan tribal district, Angor Adda in South Waziristan tribal district and Kharlachi in Kurram tribal district.