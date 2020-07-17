Ranbir Kapoor reflects on his absence on social media and the reason behind it

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the few Bollywood celebrities who do not have a presence on social media.

The actor who otherwise loves to interact with his fans, gave a rare interview, talking about why he has opted to remain out of the digital world.

In a throwback interview with Filmfare, Ranbir had said that he might not have an active account but he is busy stalking people. He also added that it is fun doing that.

Spilling the detail about not being on social media, he reportedly said that he does not want to take that responsibility.

According to him, he is too lazy to wish Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday, to wish somebody who has won a badminton tournament or to wish everybody, Eid Mubarak. He felt that it is an added responsibility you put yourself into.

Furthermore, the leading actor said that he is too much engrossed in working in films that he does not want another platform where he constantly has to work.

He added that he appreciates people who are involved in doing so on social media platforms but he simply cannot do it himself.